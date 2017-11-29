The NYPD is searching for the man wanted for a frightening crime against a father and his 2-year-old daughter in Brooklyn.Police say 42-year-old Jesus Centeno walked up to a 25-year-old man who was carrying the little girl and sprayed an unknown substance in their faces.it happened last month on Broadway in Williamsburg.The suspect fled on foot towards Flushing Avenue.The father and daughter were treated and released from the hospital.Police describe Centeno as 5' 7" and 160lbs, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------