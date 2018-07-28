SHOTS FIRED

Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight on Ridgewood, Queens street

Police are looking for three suspects after several shots were fired in broad daylight on a Queens street Friday.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Video shows one man take out a gun around 4:15 p.m. on Cornelia Street in Ridgewood. The man shot multiple rounds at a Nissan Sentra parked nearby, police said.

The gunman and two other men fled on Wyckoff Avenue towards Halsey Street.

It is unclear if the gunman was aiming at someone or firing the weapon randomly.

No one was injured.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, approximately 16 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
