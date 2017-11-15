WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) --Police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman near a train station in Westchester County.
The victim was leaving the station in White Plains at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 8 when it happened.
She was walking on a path off Water Street when a man rode by on a bicycle and grabbed her.
The victim, who is in her 20's, was able to fight the man off and he left the area on his bicycle.
Police have released a sketch of the man they are looking for. He is about 5'6" and in his 20's.
