  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

SUV jumps curb, crashes into building on Upper East Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An SUV jumped a curb and crashed into a building on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at East 72nd Street and Lexington Avenue.

No one was injured. It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control.

East 72nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues was closed for about an hour as the vehicle was towed.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar into buildingUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 officers injured when CT house explodes during standoff
Dozens displaced when part of building collapses in Brooklyn
9 people dead after C-130 military plane crashes
Giuliani: Trump repaid attorney for payment to Stormy Daniels
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
1st death linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
Show More
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
1 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman
Teen blasted for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
More News