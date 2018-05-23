10-year-old child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown

The man apparently asked the 10-year-old if he needed a ride to school.

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --
A police investigation has found that an apparent luring incident in Westchester County was not criminal in nature.

Initially, authorities said a man approached a 10-year-old child at a school bus stop in Tarrytown and asked if he needed a ride to school.

But after a thorough investigation that included an extensive canvass and interviews, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved as well as the vehicle's male operator.

The man in question was identified as a local school student who resides in the community. An interview with the student revealed that there was no malicious or criminal intent during the incident.

