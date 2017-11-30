Female Texas teacher accused of having sex, smoking pot with student

EMBED </>More Videos

Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of having sex and smoking marijuana with student.

CYPRESS, Texas --
A teacher in Texas has been charged after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a male student.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Michelle Schiffer engaged in sexual intercourse with the Cypress Springs High School student in July. Court documents also state that an anonymous student reported the alleged incident to school officials, who then contacted law enforcement.

The tipster also told authorities that the victim -- who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offenses -- admitted to having a sexual relationship with Schiffer.

Schiffer admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student and smoking marijuana in her vehicle, according to documents.

She has been charged with improper relationship with a student and sex assault of a child aged 14-17.

Schifer is being held on $30,000 bond.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
teacher arrested
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegations
Matt Lauer: 'No words to express my sorrow'
Rikers captains suspended after running away from attack
Teen causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Hurricane season over: A look at 2017's devastating storms
Plan to fix MTA calls for end to 24-hour subway service
Show More
Landlord drops eviction lawsuit on 100-year-old woman
Woman with cancer chases dream of competing in Miss USA
Missing Florida teen, soccer coach could be headed to NY
Teens accused of stalking, attacking people on street
Over 200 students evacuated after Columbia University fire
More News
Top Video
Matt Lauer: 'No words to express my sorrow'
Plan to fix MTA calls for end to 24-hour subway service
Rikers captains suspended after running away from attack
Judge, Porzingis received write-in votes for NYC mayor
More Video