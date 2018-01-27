TECHNOLOGY

Protect yourself: Every internet user should know these basic online privacy tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know the basics to stay safe online? Follow these tips to help guard your personal information. (Shutterstock)

Jan. 28 marks Data Privacy Day, a day to take stock of how well you are guarding your personal information online.

Because technology is constantly changing, data privacy is an area in which we can always improve, so here are some tips to help you get there.

BUILD STRONG PASSWORDS

"pAssword1!" won't cut it anymore. MIT recommends starting with a phrase and then changing some characters of that phrase to punctation, and/or misspellings. You can also remove vowels and change capitalizations to add security. So for example, "World's Best Password" could be turned into be "w5rLd'S b$st p%%ward."

Another good way to build a strong password is to think of a phrase you can remember and use the first letters of that phrase, interspersing non-letters. For example, "I love you to the moon and back" could become "ilY4tT%mab."

Remember, don't use the same password for multiple sites, and keep in mind that longer passwords are harder to crack.

LOCK YOUR DEVICES

If you have passcode, Touch ID or Face ID on your phone or mobile device, enabling these features will make it much more difficult for thieves to steal your information, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance.

CHECK THAT APP

Before you download, check to see what information the app collects from your device. If it's something you're not comfortable sharing, don't download it.

Also, remember that if you're no longer using an app, it's not worth keeping it and allowing your data to potentially be collected. NCSA recommends deleting all old apps.

WIFI CAN BE WILY

Ever get a notification about a store you were just walking through? If you don't want businesses keeping tabs on your movements, simply set the WiFi function to "off" when you're not using it. If you do choose to use public WiFi hotspots, don't enter important login information, as the low security on these networks makes it easier for others to see what you're doing.

UPDATE, UPDATE, UPDATE

Any time a device asks if you would like to update, do so. These updates help guard against the newest cyber threats that old software/browsers/etc. might not be programmed to guard against.

DON'T OVERSHARE

NCSA recommends this tip for kids especially, but it's a good reminder for adults, too. Be careful what personal information you share on social media and other sites. Information such as addresses and locations can be easily shared, even if it's only initially given out on private networks. Once it's out there, it's almost impossible to take back.

KNOW YOUR SETTINGS

Do you know what your Facebook profile looks like to the public? There are ways to check your settings on nearly every site you use. NCSA put together a list of links to help you.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypasswordsocial mediasafetymobile appcellphoneapp
TECHNOLOGY
Robot repairing NYC gas lines with minimal interruption
'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger
Apple's anti-battery-throttling update is (almost) here
Man gets audio tattoo of voicemail from late grandmother
More Technology
Top Stories
Boy found home alone in despicable conditions, parents arrested
Woman found dead in back seat of car in Jersey City
Driver charged after teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck
Steve Wynn resigns as GOP finance chairman amid misconduct claims
6 suspects sought in Bronx home invasion, robbery
Suicide bomber driving ambulance kills at least 95 in Afghanistan
Protests after CT officer is cleared in shooting of unarmed teen
Man convicted of manslaughter in death of ex-NFL player Joe McKnight
Show More
Police: Man fired shot at girlfriend, hit innocent bystander
Black ice blamed for multiple car accidents in Suffolk County
Woman sues Walmart for racial discrimination with beauty products
EXCLUSIVE: Fake ConEdison workers target seniors, immigrants
Convenience store worker reportedly stole $1M lottery ticket
More News
Top Video
Woman found dead in back seat of car in Jersey City
Driver charged after teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck
Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M, $25B for wall
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed deaf man
More Video