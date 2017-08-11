TECHNOLOGY

'Yes, yes y'all. And it don't stop!' Google Doodle celebrates birth of hip-hop

EMBED </>More Videos

Google Doodle marks 44th anniversary of the birth of hip hop. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
"Yes, yes y'all. And it don't stop!"

Google's Doodle is bringing back some music history with the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.

From Sugarhill Gang, to Run D.M.C, A Tribe Called Quest and Beastie Boys, hip-hop has evolved into a big part of our culture.

According to Google, 18-year-old Jamaican-American DJ Kool Herc was involved with the birth of hip-hop when he played instrumental sections or "breaks" during a song at a back-to-school jam event in New York in 1973. Herc's friend, Coke La Rock, hyped up the crowd with a microphone and that's when hip-hop was born.

"The youth needed an outlet, a unifying sound, a beat, a voice to call their own. The Bronx DJ's and MC's rose to the task and the city loved them for it," YouTube's global head of music Lyor Cohen said.

Cohen is also the former head of Def Jam Records that discovered LL Cool J, Warren G, Jay-Z, among many others.

Friday's Google Doodle celebrates everything hip-hop with a custom logo graphic designed by graffiti artist Cey Adams and interactive turntables where users can mix samples from legendary tracks.

The Doodle is narrated by hip hop icon Fab 5 Freddy, former host of "Yo! MTV Raps."

Related Topics:
technologyhip-hopmusicgoogle
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Expert: Stop changing your passwords
Google employee fired for anti-diversity memo
Why popular glitter iPhone cases are being recalled
More Technology
Top Stories
Small plane with 3 on board crashes at end of runway
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Trump warns North Korea: Military solutions 'in place, locked and loaded'
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
High school football player killed by log during drill
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Show More
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Deadly apartment fire attributed to careless smoking
More News
Top Video
Trump warns North Korea: Military solutions 'in place, locked and loaded'
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
More Video