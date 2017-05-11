TECHNOLOGY

Long Island residents outraged by cellphone towers in front of homes

N.J. Burkett reports on protests over new cell phone towers on Long Island.

WOODBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
One neighborhood on Long Island is protesting a plan that's building telephone towers near their homes.

They claim the towers cause health problems from radiation.

"They continue to go up. Why?" a protester said.

Woodbury residents are demanding answers as to why dozens of cellphone towers are quietly appearing on their streets. They are going up with no explanation and no notice.

"I think we're so concerned about it because they aren't telling us what exactly they are, and they didn't notify us prior to them being installed," said Karen Ostrick, a resident.

"This is emitting radiation and no one has answers for us," said Tara Ginsburg, a resident.

600 poles have been installed across Long Island, what's known as a "small cell network." They are identical to ordinary utility poles, but topped with cellphone repeaters.

Residents are not compensated, but the towns ordinarily collect a modest permit fee.

Denise Tufano's pole was installed just three weeks ago.

"This needs to come down, this is a bus stop, this is too close to residential homes, this should not be in a residential area," Tufano said.

The Texas company that owns the poles, Crown Castle, says it is committed to working with local officials on placement. Hundreds have already been relocated.

The town supervisor says that's not good enough.

"They don't belong in front of someone's home, aesthetically it's horrible, we want to know what the health effects are," said Joseph Saladino, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor.

Leading authorities say the repeaters are safe. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "At very high levels, RF energy is dangerous...RF energy decreases quickly over distance. At ground level, exposure to RF from sources like cellphone towers is usually very low."

The company says this pole, like others installed in recent weeks, has not been activated.

Although the town issued the permits, the supervisor says he is determined to revoke them, and to prevent new poles from being built.

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
