TECHNOLOGY

Paralyzed Putnam County man walks again thanks to new robotic technology

By
CARMEL, New York (WABC) --
After spending the last nine years in a wheelchair, a Putnam County man is walking again thanks to a new, wearable robotic device.

Rusty Chmelovsky, 39, was paralyzed from the waist down in a construction accident in 2008.

This year, he was selected to train in a ReWalk exoskeleton device at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains. The battery-powered machine provides powered hip and knee motion, allowing patients with spinal cord injuries to stand, walk and turn.
Chmelovsky is the first patient to use the device at Burke, and one of only 150 people in the country fitted with a ReWalk.

Having been fully trained, Chmelovsky can now take the device to his home in Carmel where he plans to use it for up to two hours a day.

"I'll just get better and better," he said. "Who knows, maybe someday I'll be running."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologymedicalmedical researchPutnam CountyWhite PlainsCarmel
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
These are the most common passwords you should avoid
Facebook now lets users find photos they're not tagged in
Giving your kid a smartphone? How to keep them safe online
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
More Technology
Top Stories
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
GOP tax bill passes final House vote
Brooklyn man walks free 30 years after wrongful conviction
Family of bullied girl who killed herself: Her 'dreams were shattered'
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
Show More
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Alleged MS-13 members plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder plot
NJ DOT head tasked with fixing 'national disgrace' NJ Transit
Driver hits woman, helps her home, then gives fake info
New law says NYPD officers must ID themselves
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
More Photos