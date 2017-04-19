A Lake Jackson, Texas, man told Eyewitness News his iPhone seared him and left him with a 2nd-degree burn.Luke Schilhab said on Saturday he accidentally got into a swimming pool with his iPhone 6s.The phone was drenched and quickly turned off.Schilhab decided to put his waterlogged iPhone in a container of rice. He assumed, like many of us, the rice would dry out the device.Schilhab said by Sunday evening the iPhone would still not power on. Out of habit, he left it in his bed and fell asleep.On Monday morning he suddenly woke up after rolling on top of the phone."I didn't even know what it was that burnt me right off the bat until I jumped up and turned on the light and looked over. It was my phone," said Schilhab.Schilhab went to the doctor this afternoon. He said his doctor diagnosed him with a 2nd-degree burn. He said you can see the lines from the top of the phone in the burn on his torso.Schilhab said he filed a report with Apple at the Baybrook Mall store after purchasing a new iPhone Monday.Eyewitness News reached out to Apple and we are still waiting for a response about the situation.We will post more information if and when we get it.Eyewitness News reporter Steve Campion also paid a visit to technology expert David Scarbrough with Experimac in the Spring Branch area.Scarbrough could not comment on Schilhab's situation but did offer tips for anyone with a damaged iPhone.Scarbrough said if you damage your phone you should take it to a professional as soon as possible. He said the idea that you can use rice to dry out the device is an internet myth. He said they can assess whether a phone can be saved.Scarbrough also warned batteries in smartphones can pose a safety risk if compromised by water."Water is the kryptonite of a phone. It does not react to water well," said Scarbrough. "The most important thing to remember when you get a phone wet is you have to get that battery disconnected as soon as possible. To do that, you have to bring it to us."