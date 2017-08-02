TECHNOLOGY

Popular glitter iPhone cases with liquid inside being recalled

Ken Rosato has more on the iPhone case recall.

They may help you shine bright like a diamond, but they could also burn you. The popular glitter iPhone cases with liquid inside are being recalled.

Both the liquid and glitter could leak out and cause skin irritation or burns.

MixBin Electronics has recalled more than 260,000 cases.

24 people worldwide, including 19 in the United States have been injured.

For more on the recall CLICK HERE.
