Shooting at housing complex in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in Coney Island.

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

At about 4:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of persons shot inside of 2950 West 35 Street at Site 8 Houses in Coney Island.

Officers observed a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

The man is in stable condition at Lutheran Hospital.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingteen killedConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
Off-duty police officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Air Force admits fault in reporting Texas church shooter's past crimes
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
Pedestrian fatally struck by garbage truck in the Bronx
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
Show More
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
More News
Top Video
Off-duty police officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
More Video