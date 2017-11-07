Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.At about 4:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of persons shot inside of 2950 West 35 Street at Site 8 Houses in Coney Island.Officers observed a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest.The teen was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.The man is in stable condition at Lutheran Hospital.There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------