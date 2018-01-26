Their lives intersected but for a moment and were forever changed early Friday evening, when Kevin Flores, 13, was fatally struck by a Mack oil truck in Brooklyn.The accident happened near Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy as Flores was making a right turn.Flores' aunt says when she called him earlier, police picked up the phone and she immediately know that something was wrong."I just called his number and the police office answered and she was trying to contact his parents because he got into an accident," says Shirleen Castillo.911 calls first brought police to the busy intersection just before 6 p.m. where they discovered Flores with severe head injuries laying in the middle of the street. He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Investigators say the Mack truck was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue when it struck the young teen. The truck driver remained on scene and was taken into custody with charges pending.----------