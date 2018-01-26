Teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has more on the tragic death of a teen in Brooklyn.

By
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Their lives intersected but for a moment and were forever changed early Friday evening, when Kevin Flores, 13, was fatally struck by a Mack oil truck in Brooklyn.

The accident happened near Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy as Flores was making a right turn.

Flores' aunt says when she called him earlier, police picked up the phone and she immediately know that something was wrong.

"I just called his number and the police office answered and she was trying to contact his parents because he got into an accident," says Shirleen Castillo.

911 calls first brought police to the busy intersection just before 6 p.m. where they discovered Flores with severe head injuries laying in the middle of the street. He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the Mack truck was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue when it struck the young teen. The truck driver remained on scene and was taken into custody with charges pending.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teenteen killedbicyclebicycle crashBedford StuyvesantNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young boy found home alone, living in despicable conditions
EXCLUSIVE: Fake ConEdison workers target seniors, immigrants
Convenience store worker reportedly stole $1M lottery ticket
Spill sends oil gushing into Hudson River; cause unclear
Husband of murdered NJ radio host dead of apparent suicide
First responders aid beached seal in Queens
Suspect sought after woman shot leaving subway station
Actor, former Disney star charged in armed robbery spree
Show More
Video shows fake deliverymen barge into Bronx apartment
Nutella causes riots in French supermarkets
14-year-old arrested with guns, machetes after school threat
Mother seeks answers on one-year anniversary of son's murder
Alleged prostitute, 14-year-old son charged in murder
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed deaf man
Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M, $25B for wall
Suspect wanted in Washington Heights hotel rape
Newark house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents
More Video