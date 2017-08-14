Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE NOW: Update from officials in Charlottesville. VA
Full Story
Email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE NOW: Update from officials in Charlottesville. VA
Full Story
Email
The Trend: Cat not so sure about robot cat
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2307541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Novarro has more on what's trending Monday, Aug. 14.
Monday, August 14, 2017 05:09PM
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
Police: Teens who roamed bridge in YouTube video arrested
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Show More
Rowdy welcome expected for President Trump's NYC visit
10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol seized at Mexico resorts
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
White nationalists: Charlottesville just a beginning
VIDEO: Officers take down man on subway tracks
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York