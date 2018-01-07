  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Thief dumps $1.3 million vodka bottle at construction site

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the thief who stole the world's most expensive bottle of vodka threw out the most expensive part. (KTRK)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
The world's most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen, only to be found empty at a construction site.

Police in Copenhagen said the gaudy bottle was stolen from a bar, and is worth $1.3 million.

The gold and silver bottle features a diamond-encrusted cap, but somehow, the thief missed these embellishments completely.

Authorities said the thief appears to have consumed all the vodka and then left the most valuable part at a job site.

The bottle wasn't broken, so the owner said he plans to just refill it.

Related Topics:
alcoholu.s. & worldtheftbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Terminal 4 arrivals reopens at JFK following water main break
Couple sentenced for holding nanny hostage for 2 years
Loaded pistol found wrapped in man's coat at JFK Airport
Oprah's inspiring Golden Globes message for the world
Loved ones remember Westchester family killed in plane crash
AccuWeather Alert: Still frigid, but relief on the way
1 winning ticket to claim $560 million Powerball jackpot
Could all 3 local hockey teams wind up in playoffs?
Show More
Man killed in snowmobile crash on NJ lake
Golden Globes fashion blackout protests sexual misconduct
60-year-old woman killed in house fire in Queens
Mom warns parents after 7-year-old boy dies of flu-related condition
Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'
More News
Top Video
Terminal 4 arrivals reopens at JFK following water main break
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
New York's coldest job
More Video