  • LIVE VIDEO New Yorkers split $13 Million in lottery winnings
  • LIVE VIDEO Actress accuses Harvey Weinstein of "sex trafficking"
CELLPHONE

Experts say cellphone chargers can be a fire risk

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters say they suspect a phone charger ignited a mattress and led to the fire in northwest Houston.

During the holidays, we warn you about house fires related to Christmas trees or space heaters.

Now, firefighters say you should keep an eye on something else that could burn down your home -- cellphone chargers.

A home in Houston, Texas, almost burned down last week. Family and firefighters say they suspect a phone charger ignited a mattress and led to the fire.

"If you have it on your bed, under your pillow and it's charging. The potential is there. It's not likely to happen," said Inspector Moises De La Cruz with the Houston Fire Department.

But De La Craz says don't overreact. Any electronic item in a home poses some risk.

De La Cruz says the real worry are the materials in our home. They tend to be more plastics and can catch fire quicker.

He also suggests charging your phone on a hard surface like a kitchen counter, not in your bed.

Experts at Experimac say the concern is the wiring in your charger.

"If you see exposed wire, throw the cable out. It's not worth it," said David Scarbrough.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
fire safetycellphonesmartphones
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELLPHONE
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
Checking phone in bathroom? Not good, study says
Bike-riding thieves stealing cell phones out of people's hands
More cellphone
Top Stories
Dramatic rescue of residents trapped on fire escape
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
NYPD: Ferry that ran aground struck underwater pylon
Police: Burglar hid in closet all day as family was home
Water leak floods basement of Empire State Building
Show More
UK hails new royal couple as wedding details released
VIDEO: Bizarre bathrobe break-in caught on camera
4-year-old girl struck by bus, seriously injured
Union raises safety concerns after nurse stabbed at hospital
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
More News
Top Video
This is Adventurous Kate: Her job is to see the world
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
More Video