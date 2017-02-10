One person has died and several others taken to the hospital after a head-on collision between a bus and a car in New York's Hudson Valley Friday morning.The crash happened on Route 17 in Tuxedo in Orange County at about 10:30 a.m.Tuxedo Town Supervisor Mike Rost said there about a half-dozen passengers on the bus who were transported to the hospital.Passengers on the bus who were not hurt were taken to a local school to stay out of the cold.New York State Police said an accident reconstruction unit is responding to the scene.The crash shut down Route 17.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.