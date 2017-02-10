TRAFFIC

1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17 in Tuxedo

EMBED </>More News Videos

Newcopter 7 is over the scene in Tuxedo Park.

Eyewitness News
TUXEDO, New York (WABC) --
One person has died and several others taken to the hospital after a head-on collision between a bus and a car in New York's Hudson Valley Friday morning.

The crash happened on Route 17 in Tuxedo in Orange County at about 10:30 a.m.

Tuxedo Town Supervisor Mike Rost said there about a half-dozen passengers on the bus who were transported to the hospital.



Passengers on the bus who were not hurt were taken to a local school to stay out of the cold.

New York State Police said an accident reconstruction unit is responding to the scene.

The crash shut down Route 17.



Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesbus crashorange county newsTuxedo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Buses spin out, get stuck across New York City
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
7 taken to hospital after van flips on Garden State Parkway
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
NY area digging out after winter storm coats region with snow
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Show More
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
Day care worker allegedly broke baby's arms
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
Fight on Pres. Trump's travel ban on hold; appeals court sides with states
More Video