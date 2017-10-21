1 teen killed, 1 injured in crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

A teenager was killed and another injured in an accident early Saturday on the Cross Bronx Expresway.It happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the westbound Cross Bronx between Third Avenue and the Bronx River Parkway.According to the NYPD, a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Carlos Pereyra Batista was travelling at a high rate of speed westbound when he came upon stopped traffic and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.The Honda lost control, struck a guardrail, and then struck a Toyota RAV4. before coming to rest in the westbound lane.Pereyra Batista was pronounced dead at the scene.A 17-year-old male passenger in his car was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where is listed in stable condition.A 66-year-old man driving the tractor trailer and a 29-year-old man driving the Toyota were not hurt, and both remained on the scene.There have no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.