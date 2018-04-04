2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Nassau Expressway

Two people were killed when five cars collided on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood Wednesday morning.The victims, a driver and passenger, were trapped when their car caught fire during the crash around 1:42 a.m.Five others were injured, and two of those injured are now under arrest."It's very early in the investigation, but homicide detectives are interviewing two individuals as to the possibility that they were DWI," said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, Nassau County Police Department.The Nassau Expressway is closed in both directions from Burnside Avenue and Bay Boulevard for the investigation.----------