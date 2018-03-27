TRAFFIC

2 pedestrians hurt when out-of-control van careens into East Harlem scaffold

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two pedestrians were injured when an out-of-control van crashed into a scaffold in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Second Avenue between East 122nd and East 123rd Street around 2 p.m.

Two pedestrians and the driver of the van were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The force of the crash knocked a portion of the scaffolding down.

Police called a Level 1 mobilization for crowd control.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

