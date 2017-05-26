TRAFFIC

33 injured in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike in Gloucester Co.

Jeanette Reyes reporting

Eyewitness News
WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Thirty-three people were hurt after a crash between a tour bus and a tractor-trailer on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike in West Deptford, New Jersey.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 19.
VIDEO: Exclusive interviews with passengers who were on the bus
Watch exclusive video of passengers describing the moments Panda tour bus collided with a tractor trailer on the NJ Turnpike in Gloucester County.



A Panda tour bus with 50 people on board was heading from New York City to Atlanta when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The bus rolled onto its side and ended up in a grassy area off the shoulder of the highway.

The cab of the Performance Food Group tractor-trailer appeared to have nearly detached.

VIDEO from the Action Cam at the crash site
Watch raw video from the Action Cam of a accident on the NJ turnpike involving a tour bus and tractor trailor.



Thirty-three people who were on the bus were taken to four area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Several were taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, N.J.
VIDEO: Passengers arrive at Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, N.J.
Watch raw video from the Action Cam as victims of a tour bus accident on the NJ Turnpike are rushed to the hospital.


Other injured people were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

It was not immediately clear if the bus driver was among those injured.

Action News is told some of the injuries were serious, but most were minor.

VIDEO: 911 call reporting NJ Turnpike tour bus crash
911 call from NJ Tpk. crash: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on May 26, 2017.



Some of those who were not hurt were taken to the Woolwich Township Municipal Building.

Action News spoke exclusively to several of those passengers.

"The bus started flipping, then flipped over," said Dwight Baylor of Brooklyn, N.J. "I fell on my back... and they were trying to help me up."

"I heard somebody say, 'Oh, no! Oh, no!' and then a boom," said Lucy Mongy from Harlem, N.Y. "And then I felt like it was correcting direction. And then I heard another boom, and then we started tipping. And then I told my sister, who was next to me... I said, 'Relax your muscles.' Because, you know, they say to do that."



The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and was interviewed at the scene by investigators.

New Jersey State Police closed all southbound traffic at exit 4 after the crash.

All lanes had reopened by 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
