TRAFFIC

6 hurt after car crash sends vehicle onto sidewalk in Lower Manhattan

(Photo/Tim Fleischer)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Six people were injured after a car crash sent a vehicle onto the sidewalk in Lower Manhattan Thursday.

It happened near the intersection near Liberty and Broadway.

Investigators said two vehicles -- a Ford Explorer and Lincoln Town car -- were on Liberty Street when they collided. The force of the crash sent the Ford Explorer into a bicyclist. The Lincoln Town Car continued on, stuck a red Mercedes and then three pedestrians.



Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car is being questioned as to why he continued after the first collision. Detectives are working to sort that out and see if charges are warranted.

The NYPD posted this message on Twitter:

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
Major delays at inbound GWB due to emergency construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for South Carolina shooting
Show More
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Paul Ryan's GOP challenger tells NY columnist to 'eat a bullet'
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos