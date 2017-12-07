Avoid driving in the area of Broadway & Liberty - due to a serious collision we have shut vehicular traffic. Will advise further. — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) December 7, 2017

Six people were injured after a car crash sent a vehicle onto the sidewalk in Lower Manhattan Thursday.It happened near the intersection near Liberty and Broadway.Investigators said two vehicles -- a Ford Explorer and Lincoln Town car -- were on Liberty Street when they collided. The force of the crash sent the Ford Explorer into a bicyclist. The Lincoln Town Car continued on, stuck a red Mercedes and then three pedestrians.Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.The driver of the Lincoln Town Car is being questioned as to why he continued after the first collision. Detectives are working to sort that out and see if charges are warranted.The NYPD posted this message on Twitter: