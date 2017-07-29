TRAFFIC

Man arrested in death of woman hit by taxi on Upper East Side

Police made an arrest after a woman was fatally struck by a taxi on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman hit by a taxi on the Upper East Side Friday evening.

The NYPD said a 2014 yellow taxi was traveling eastbound on East 70 Street and made a left turn onto Third Avenue, where it struck the pedestrian, attempting to cross Third Avenue from west to east, within the crosswalk.

The victim, 80-year-old Barbara Horn, was just a few blocks from her home.

The cab dragged her halfway up the block before stopping.

Horn was rushed to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

Police arrested 49-year-old Syed Ullah of Brooklyn and charged him with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene, according to the NYPD.
Elderly woman fatally struck by taxi on Upper East Side
