The peace of a New Jersey community was shattered Wednesday evening by a car that slammed into a house and burst into flames.An elderly woman was inside the house on Ridgefield Avenue in Ridgefield Park at the time of the crash.Police say the crash happened when one car was chasing another and lost control. The car and a small portion of the front house caught fire.Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in a short time. One person involved in the crash went inside the house and helped the elderly homeowner get out safely. She was transported to an area hospital.One person is in police custody.