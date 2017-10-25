TRAFFIC

Car slams into NJ house, starts fire; Elderly homeowner rescued

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the latest information on the car crash.

By Alexander Quince
RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The peace of a New Jersey community was shattered Wednesday evening by a car that slammed into a house and burst into flames.

An elderly woman was inside the house on Ridgefield Avenue in Ridgefield Park at the time of the crash.

Police say the crash happened when one car was chasing another and lost control. The car and a small portion of the front house caught fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in a short time. One person involved in the crash went inside the house and helped the elderly homeowner get out safely. She was transported to an area hospital.

One person is in police custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashaccidentRidgefield Park
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
MTA board votes on replacement for the MetroCard
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Prospect Park in Brooklyn will be permanently car-free
Mayor de Blasio unveils plan to ease NYC traffic congestion
More Traffic
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles up neighborhood
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on one airline
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, Long Island
Legoland moves forward despite continued opposition
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Show More
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Eyewitness News Update
More Video