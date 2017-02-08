Chaotic morning commute after Queens LIRR train derailment

A passenger train that was not in service at the time struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays throughout the Wednesday morning commute.Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, before limited service resumed.By 11 a.m., the LIRR was running at full service on schedule in both directions.Westbound trains were making added local stops, but customers at western stations may be more delayed as some trains bypass stations due to crowding.The Port Washington Branch is operating on or close to schedule with all westbound trains adding stops in Woodside.The mishap damaged a car of the train and the platform, though no passengers were on board. Three MTA employees were not injured.At its peak, delays were well over an hour.The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlanic Terminal.LIRR tickets also were honored on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av), Kew Gardens (Union Tpke), and Forest Hills (71st Av).