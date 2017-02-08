TRAFFIC

Chaotic morning commute after Queens LIRR train derailment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reporting live

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A passenger train that was not in service at the time struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, before limited service resumed.

By 11 a.m., the LIRR was running at full service on schedule in both directions.

Westbound trains were making added local stops, but customers at western stations may be more delayed as some trains bypass stations due to crowding.

The Port Washington Branch is operating on or close to schedule with all westbound trains adding stops in Woodside.

The mishap damaged a car of the train and the platform, though no passengers were on board. Three MTA employees were not injured.

At its peak, delays were well over an hour.

The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlanic Terminal.

LIRR tickets also were honored on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av), Kew Gardens (Union Tpke), and Forest Hills (71st Av).
Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadqueens newslong island newsJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
7 taken to hospital after van flips on Garden State Parkway
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
4-alarm fire burning in Upper East Side building
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
Failed New Mexico home invasion caught on camera
Car flips on LIE, injures several
Philadelphia youth hockey player dies after collapsing
Show More
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Police: 3 men beat, rob man in Brooklyn
Police in Bronx find teen with autism who disappeared
More News
Top Video
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Refugee family arrives in America after long road filled with political roadblocks
More Video