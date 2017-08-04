TRAFFIC

Driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind

A pregnant passenger escaped serious injury in a wild chase, crash.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
A man trying to elude Durham deputies ran from his crashed car Thursday night, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind in the passenger seat.

It all started when Durham County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a speeding car running traffic lights. Deputies followed the car, but eased off after the potential risk to the public became clear, a Durham Sheriff's spokesperson said.

About five minutes later, the car ran a stoplight and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the 100 block of Maynard Avenue.

At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot, leaving the pregnant woman behind.

Authorities later found the suspect walking down a street and arrested him on an outstanding warrant. Charges related to the crash are pending.

The pregnant passenger was treated by EMS at the scene and later released.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.
