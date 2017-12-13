TRAFFIC

East River tunnel shutdown to impact subway riders between Queens, Manhattan

By
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
It may take some subway riders who travel between Queens and Manhattan a little longer to get around later this month.

The MTA is planning to shut down an East River subway tunnel used by the E and M lines right after Christmas for what it calls "urgent repairs," during which a small army of 500 workers will tackle a number of upgrades. The work begins December 26 and is expected to wrap up on New Year's Eve.

Among the repair and maintenance items on the MTA to-do list is four miles of cabling to improve signals; 2,000 feet of third-rail replacement; 700 feet of new track; and 1,000 feet of track drainage clearing.

"There are going to be a lot of lines that are going to be impacted, an enormous amount of redundancy, meaning we are going to be able to reroute some of the trains on other lines," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said.

The MTA specifically chose the final week of the year to do the work because ridership is low, thereby minimizing the impact to straphangers.

Officials insist the service enhancements will be ready to go by the time the big festivities get underway on December 31.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficsubwaymtacommutingNew York CityQueensManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NJ and LI rail service disrupted in separate incidents
Elves help pedestrians cross street safely near Holland Tunnel
Uber and Lyft issue refunds for higher fees after bombing
Woman fatally struck by two cars on LI road
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
Suspected bomber's wife discloses conversation on day of attack
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack arraigned
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Dad killed when rifle accidentally fires at gun range
Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says
Catholic schools fighting for state-mandated reimbursements
Suspect crashes into police cruiser and runs from scene
Show More
Pat DiNizio, lead singer of NJ band Smithereens, dead at 62
2 standing next to disabled car hit by tractor-trailer on I-95
80-year-old deli worker fatally shot after dispute
Manhunt for suspects who fled from rollover crash
Suspects sought for assaulting off-duty MTA worker
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos