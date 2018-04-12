The embattled president the Long Island Rail Road is resigning, effective Friday, after a tenuous and troubled four-year tenure.When a reporter asked MTA Chairman Joe Lhota if he was firing LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski in January, Lhota answered, "Not at this time." Three months later, things have changed.During the 64-year-old Nowakowski's time at the helm, the agency has been bombarded with complaints about service delays and poor communication. January 2018 was its worst January since 1996 for on-time performance, and a recent scathing report showed the LIRR in 2017 had the lowest number of on-time trains in 18 years."I thank Pat for his service to LIRR customers and his steady and evenhanded leadership of the railroad at a time when external events caused challenges for the railroad, particularly Amtrak's renewal of tracks and infrastructure at Penn Station that the entire LIRR depends on," Lhota said in a statement.Nowakowski released a statement Thursday announcing his resignation, stating: "I decided that now was a good time to step aside, and allow new leadership to continue the progress we've begun to make on improving customer service."He will be replaced by the agency's COO, Phillip Eng.Earlier this year, Nowakowski unveiled a comprehensive plan to fix failing infrastructure and improve service and communication. It included plans to increase track inspections and add more snow removal equipment, third rail heaters and switch covers.It also called for new train countdown clocks at suburban stations and fewer automated platform messages. Rather, the agency would enable its trained staff to tailor their own messages to passengers.The plan was estimated to cost $20 million to implement and is now in limbo.Before moving to New York, Nowakowski led the Dulles Corridor Metrorail project, a plan to build 23 miles of track, providing rail service between Washington, D.C. and Dulles International Airport.Previously, he spent 27 years with SEPTA, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.----------