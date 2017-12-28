NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE

Emergency repairs on NJ Turnpike in Bayonne making for nightmare commute

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports on emergency repairs that will likely make for a nightmare commute Thursday morning.

By Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Emergency repairs on the New Jersey Turnpike that made for a nightmare of a commute for people using the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels and the roads around them Wednesday are expected to make for an even worse commute Thursday.

Eastbound lanes have been closed for emergency repairs between Interchanges 14 and 14-A on the New Jersey Turnpike's Newark Bay-Hudson County extension.

In a Facebook post, Bayonne's office of emergency management says the Casciano Bridge eastbound has been closed and that it involves a "critical structural issue" that is being addressed.

The office says the closure will last for at least 24 hours.

Officials are urging commuters to factor in additional time to their commutes - especially during rush hour. NJ Transit Rail will accept bus tickets and passes.

Westbound traffic is unaffected.

The extension connects the Turnpike to Bayonne, Jersey City and the Holland Tunnel.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairnew jersey turnpikeBayonneHudson County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE
Gas prices keep climbing in NY area due to Harvey
Highest gas prices of year for Labor Day weekend after Harvey
Hurricane Harvey impacting gas prices in New Jersey
NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway rest stops getting makeover
More new jersey turnpike
TRAFFIC
Bitter cold causing problems on LIRR, NJ Transit
Groups pushing back against NYC's ban on e-bikes
Subway repairs disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man in custody in connection with woman's stairwell death
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Manhattan bar
1 teen killed, another shot after large fight at party center
5 arrests after 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
Woman charged with stealing dog from shelter on Christmas Eve
Police: Kids among 4 dead in act of 'savagery' in upstate NY
Polar bear at Bronx Zoo named Tundra dies
Bitter cold causing problems on LIRR, NJ Transit
Show More
Water main break disrupts water service for all of Bayonne
Fire burns through house in Queens Village
Video: Woman goes to store for soda, gives birth to baby boy
Passengers rescued after ferry stuck on sandbar
LAX flight flop: How unauthorized passenger was allowed on plane
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Man in custody in connection with woman's stairwell death
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Manhattan bar
MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River
More Video