A man and his young son needed to be rescued after a crash in New Jersey Tuesday morning downed a utility pole and left live wires resting on the car.The incident happened at East St. George's and Chandler Avenue in Linden around 9 a.m.Authorities say it was a single-vehicle accident that left the 46-year-old driver and his 6-year-old son trapped inside.Emergency crews responded and told them to stay in car until PSE&G was able cut power.Both were removed safely without any injuries, and they refused medical treatment.The cause of accident is unknown, but the roadway was wet.One business was without power, and East St. George's Avenue was closed while repairs were made.