TRAFFIC

FDNY: 32 people injured when 2 buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen people were injured when two buses collided exiting the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
More than two dozen people were injured when two buses collided exiting the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan.

The two New Jersey Transit buses were involved in a "fender bender" inside the tunnel on the city's west side near Dyer Avenue and West 40th Street around 10 a.m., officials said.

Authorities with the FDNY said 25 people suffered minor injuries and seven people suffered moderate injuries.

Both buses drove out of the tunnel to the New York side where passengers were evaluated.

The Lincoln Tunnel remained open during the incident, but some buses to the Port Authority Bus Terminal may experience delays.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashlincoln tunneltrafficManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
School board member apologizes for calling PD chief 'skinhead'
NYC parking meter rates to go up by the end of 2018
Uber shifts its policy for claims of sexual misconduct
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Playboy model jumps off building with boy, 7, in Manhattan
Search for answers after deadly NJ school bus crash
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
87-year-old man dies days after attack on UWS
Partial building collapse in Brooklyn causes evacuations
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
Show More
Man slashed in face in Harlem, suspect caught on video
FDA approves preventative treatment for migraines
Gunman arrested after shootout at Trump golf club
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion
More News