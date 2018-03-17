LIRR

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
The massive five-alarm fire in Queens that caused service suspensions and extensive delays on the Long Island Rail Road Friday was sparked by the improper disposal of a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY determined.


The fire, which started at a recycling plant in the Hollis section around 1:10 p.m., caused service suspension on four branches. The suspensions extended into the afternoon rush.

One firefighter was injured.

It was formally placed under control at 8:54 a.m. Saturday, but firefighters remain on the scene as a preventive measure.

LIRR service has since been restore, and the NYPD has reopened all roadways surrounding the property.

