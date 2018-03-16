EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3226137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the frustrating commute after fire in Queens snarls LIRR service.

Limited service was restored to the Long Island Rail Road after a fire near train tracks in Queens Friday caused service suspension on four branches.The fire started at 1:10 p.m. and went up to a fifth alarm, the FDNY said. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens.One firefighter suffered a minor injury.FDNY officials said fire is not under control. They expect that the fire won't be contained until Saturday afternoon.Newspapers and cardboard, stacked 10 to 15 feet high, made the fire stubborn and difficult to put out. Wind conditions also exacerbated the fire.LIRR is operating on or close to schedule on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Hempstead branches.The FDNY expects a prolonged firefighting operation.----------