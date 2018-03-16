LIRR

LIRR service resumes after fire near tracks caused service suspensions

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has more on service suspensions on the LIRR after a fire in Hollis.

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
Limited service was restored to the Long Island Rail Road after a fire near train tracks in Queens Friday caused service suspension on four branches.

More on the evening commute headache:
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the frustrating commute after fire in Queens snarls LIRR service.



The fire started at 1:10 p.m. and went up to a fifth alarm, the FDNY said. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens.


One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

FDNY officials said fire is not under control. They expect that the fire won't be contained until Saturday afternoon.

Newspapers and cardboard, stacked 10 to 15 feet high, made the fire stubborn and difficult to put out. Wind conditions also exacerbated the fire.

FOR COMMUTERS:


LIRR is operating on or close to schedule on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Hempstead branches.
The FDNY expects a prolonged firefighting operation.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlirrqueens fireQueensNew York CityNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIRR
Signal trouble caused delays for commuters on LIRR
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
MTA wants alternate schedule for PTC installation
LIRR ups disability assistance after 7 On Your Side report
More lirr
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News