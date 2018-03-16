Fire near LIRR tracks causes service suspensions

LIRR train service is suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches. There is a fire next to the tracks at. While the fire department works on the scene we have to suspend service. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/Athujfg3HY — LIRR (@LIRR) March 16, 2018

A fire near train tracks in Queens caused Long Island Railroad service suspension on four branches.The FDNY said the fire started at 1:10 p.m. and is up to a fourth alarm. More than 160 firefighters are responding to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens. No injuries were reported.LIRR service is suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead.Customers are being encouraged to use the Port Washington and Babylon branches instead. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.LIRR cannot confirm whether the suspensions will affect the afternoon rush.----------