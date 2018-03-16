LIRR

Fire near LIRR tracks causes service suspensions

QUEENS, Long Island (WABC) --
A fire near train tracks in Queens caused Long Island Railroad service suspension on four branches.

The FDNY said the fire started at 1:10 p.m. and is up to a fourth alarm. More than 160 firefighters are responding to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens. No injuries were reported.

LIRR service is suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead.



Customers are being encouraged to use the Port Washington and Babylon branches instead. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

LIRR cannot confirm whether the suspensions will affect the afternoon rush.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlirrqueens fireQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIRR
Man in custody for alleged bias attack at LIRR station
What you need to know about mass transit during the nor'easter
Trains, roads slowly recover after nor'easter travel mess
Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails
More lirr
TRAFFIC
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Report: LIRR had worst on-time performance in 18 years
Push for new laws after Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing teen
Jury finds 'hot cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Show More
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
NYPD arrests man accused of punching woman in face
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos