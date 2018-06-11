TRAFFIC

Junkyard fire disrupts service on LIRR

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene in Westbury.

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) --
A junkyard fire early Thursday morning disrupted service on the LIRR.

LIRR train service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches due the fire near Westbury. Service has since been restored with 20-30 minute delays.

While the fire department worked on the scene on Hopper Street, the railroad was holding trains that were already on their way at Hicksville, Farmingdale and Bethpage.

There are no injuries from the fire.

For service updates please visit: http://www.mta.info/

