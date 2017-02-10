@LGAairport traveler exiting cab from Grand Central Parkway because of massive traffic jams. Spotted from @ABC7NY #roadcam7 pic.twitter.com/FJV9rUAgQC — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 10, 2017

Over 50 people walked by our cab on way to #laguardia airport. Traffic standstill. Over 1 hour in for our 15min ride. pic.twitter.com/Gr28zyvU19 — Kent Keller (@kentkeller) February 10, 2017

#ServiceAlert :b/d Q70 and Q72 buses detour, due to traffic conditions near LaGuardia Airport. Details at https://t.co/4PI10QaRnr — NYCT Buses (@NYCTBus) February 10, 2017

It's kind of remarkable how bad the entrance to laguardia is. Like if you had to urban plan a traffic jam, I'm not sure you could beat it. — Steve Anastos (@steveanastos) February 10, 2017

@NYCMayor, the traffic situation at LaGuardia is unaccaptable. The airport can't be unusable for years during renovation. — Matt Frampton (@matthframpton) February 10, 2017

Traffic gridlocked at #laguardia but you *can* get between terminals by walking, regardless of what airport employees say #lga — Kevin Klembczyk (@kklembczyk) February 10, 2017

The day after a major snowstorm blasted the New York City, area traffic in and around LaGuardia Airport is so bad people are getting out of cars and walking to the terminal.Traffic around the airport is bumper-to-bumper, and it extends from the airport to the Grand Central Parkway and all side roads. This is due to an excessive number travelers after 1,023 flights were canceled during Thursday's inclement weather, in combination with weekend air travel and ongoing construction at the airport.Our crew at the scene estimates it could take at least an hour just to get into the airport from the GCP.Some people were seen getting out of cabs and jumping the concrete barrier to try to make their flight.Here's a wider shot showing the traffic backed up:It seems the roads in the area turned into pedestrian walkways:Here's video from an Eyewitness News viewer showing the extensive traffic around the terminal:The MTA said two bus lines -- the Q70 and Q72 are detouring due to the situation:The Port Authority said it's taking these measures to help with the traffic issues:- More police on ground helping to move traffic -- double the number of Port Authority Police Officers and New York State Troopers are assisting with traffic movement in front of terminals- PAPD Traffic Officers are alternating closures on airport entrances to facilitate traffic (alternately closing entrances and exits carefully to ensure traffic can flow as well as possible)- NYPD Traffic has provided Traffic Enforcement Agents at 94th Street and Ditmars Avenue to assist with traffic mitigation- Traffic Command Post is monitoring traffic conditions and deploying staff and resources where necessary, as well as coordinating with traffic messaging on highway signs- Airline crews being moved airside to help alleviate traffic on roadsPeople took to social media to complain about the backup:And here's a tip from one traveler:Have video showing the traffic? Send it to us on Twitter -- @abc7ny