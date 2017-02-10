LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

LaGuardia Airport traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal

(Photo/Mike Meagher)

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The day after a major snowstorm blasted the New York City, area traffic in and around LaGuardia Airport is so bad people are getting out of cars and walking to the terminal.

Traffic around the airport is bumper-to-bumper, and it extends from the airport to the Grand Central Parkway and all side roads. This is due to an excessive number travelers after 1,023 flights were canceled during Thursday's inclement weather, in combination with weekend air travel and ongoing construction at the airport.

Our crew at the scene estimates it could take at least an hour just to get into the airport from the GCP.

Some people were seen getting out of cabs and jumping the concrete barrier to try to make their flight.

Here's a wider shot showing the traffic backed up:



It seems the roads in the area turned into pedestrian walkways:

Here's video from an Eyewitness News viewer showing the extensive traffic around the terminal:

The MTA said two bus lines -- the Q70 and Q72 are detouring due to the situation:


The Port Authority said it's taking these measures to help with the traffic issues:

- More police on ground helping to move traffic -- double the number of Port Authority Police Officers and New York State Troopers are assisting with traffic movement in front of terminals

- PAPD Traffic Officers are alternating closures on airport entrances to facilitate traffic (alternately closing entrances and exits carefully to ensure traffic can flow as well as possible)

- NYPD Traffic has provided Traffic Enforcement Agents at 94th Street and Ditmars Avenue to assist with traffic mitigation

- Traffic Command Post is monitoring traffic conditions and deploying staff and resources where necessary, as well as coordinating with traffic messaging on highway signs

- Airline crews being moved airside to help alleviate traffic on roads

People took to social media to complain about the backup:

And here's a tip from one traveler:

Have video showing the traffic? Send it to us on Twitter -- @abc7ny
