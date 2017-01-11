TRAFFIC

LIRR delays, cancellations due to broken rail outside East River Tunnel

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Long Island Rail Road is advising customers to expect train cancellations and delays during the Wednesday evening rush while Amtrak crews work to repair a broken rail found outside one of the East River Tunnels.

Personnel are on the site of the broken rail and a temporary fix has been made to prevent the situation from worsening. Permanent repairs will be made later tonight.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) stops. At Woodside, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 7 line (Woodside-61st Street).

Eastbound Service from Penn Station

Between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 13 trains will be canceled. For each of these trains, customers will be able to take another train leaving within 5 to 10 minutes of the departure times of the canceled train that will have the added stops of the canceled train. A list of the affected trains is below, by branch:

Babylon Branch

--The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Babylon.

--The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 5:46 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

--The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:10 p.m., stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

--The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Seaford.

--The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:54 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.
Long Beach Branch

--The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach 5:55 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor and all local stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

--The 4:22 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 4:58 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:25 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:02 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

--The 4:43 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 5:21 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:46 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:23 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

--The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:45 p.m., stopping at Bayside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

--The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:05 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

--The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Great Neck except Mets-Willets Point.

--The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 6:48 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:14 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:49 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

Westbound Service to Penn Station

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Penn Station-bound trains will be terminated at Jamaica, where LIRR customers can transfer to the New York City Subway's E train for continuing service to Penn Station. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica. As an alternative for service to Penn Station, customers can ride the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, to connect with the Manhattan-bound 2/3 lines. New York City Transit will also cross-honor LIRR tickets this evening at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Port Washington Branch trains will terminate at Woodside, where customers can continue to Manhattan by transferring to the New York City Subway's 7 train. New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets this evening at 61st Street-Woodside.

East River Tunnels

Amtrak's East River Tunnels connect between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Yards area in Long Island City, Queens. They are used by all Long Island Rail Road trains to and from Penn Station, as well as Amtrak trains to and from New England, and out-of-service NJ Transit trains headed to or from Sunnyside Yard.
