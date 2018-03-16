Limited service was restored to the Long Island Rail Road after a fire near train tracks in Queens Friday caused service suspension on four branches.The fire started at 1:10 p.m. and went up to a fifth alarm, the FDNY said. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens.One firefighter suffered a minor injury.FDNY officials said fire is not under control. They expect that the fire won't be contained until Saturday afternoon.Newspapers and cardboard, stacked 10 to 15 feet high, made the fire stubborn and difficult to put out. Wind conditions also exacerbated the fire.LIRR resumed limited eastbound service on its Main Line from Penn Station while firefighting efforts continue at the site of a four-alarm fire east of Jamaica.LIRR riders should continue to expect major delays.Train service will resume on the Hempstead and Oyster Bay branches, and trains will operate once per hour to Huntington and Ronkonkoma.Westbound service on the Main Line remains suspended.NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.The FDNY expects a prolonged firefighting operation.----------