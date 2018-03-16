LIRR

LIRR service resumes after fire near tracks caused service suspensions

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Penn Station on a nightmare commute for LIRR riders

QUEENS, Long Island (WABC) --
Limited service was restored to the Long Island Rail Road after a fire near train tracks in Queens Friday caused service suspension on four branches.

The fire started at 1:10 p.m. and went up to a fifth alarm, the FDNY said. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Waste Services, a recycling plant on Hollis Avenue in the Hollis section of Queens.



One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

FDNY officials said fire is not under control. They expect that the fire won't be contained until Saturday afternoon.

Newspapers and cardboard, stacked 10 to 15 feet high, made the fire stubborn and difficult to put out. Wind conditions also exacerbated the fire.

FOR COMMUTERS:

LIRR resumed limited eastbound service on its Main Line from Penn Station while firefighting efforts continue at the site of a four-alarm fire east of Jamaica.

LIRR riders should continue to expect major delays.

Train service will resume on the Hempstead and Oyster Bay branches, and trains will operate once per hour to Huntington and Ronkonkoma.

Westbound service on the Main Line remains suspended.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

The FDNY expects a prolonged firefighting operation.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlirrqueens fireQueensNew York CityNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIRR
Man in custody for alleged bias attack at LIRR station
What you need to know about mass transit during the nor'easter
Trains, roads slowly recover after nor'easter travel mess
Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails
More lirr
TRAFFIC
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Report: LIRR had worst on-time performance in 18 years
Push for new laws after Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
More Traffic
Top Stories
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Father pulls pocketknife to make point at school safety meeting
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Expert: Simple device could've prevented NYC helicopter crash
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing teen
Show More
Students, parents furious at sudden LI school closure
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
'Pistol class' teaches kids how to use guns
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video