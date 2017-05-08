LIRR

LIRR service resumes after major delays, cancellations for evening commute

Kemberly Richardson has details from Penn Station.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Delays and cancellations piled up on the LIRR just in time for the evening commute Monday, making for a rough trip home for many commuters.

Around 4 p.m., the LIRR said it was experiencing signal problems in one of the East River tunnels, affecting service to and from New York Penn Station.

As a result, the rail service issued a warning to evening commuters:


The problem caused changes on just about every LIRR line before service finally resumed with residual delays just before 7 p.m. Here's a rundown of just a few cancellations reported from the LIRR during that time:

Westbound service was also halted as a result of the signal issues, but it has also resumed.

During this time, there were delays of up to 30 minutes on New Jersey Transit. This was due to congestion caused by speed restrictions in place for the ongoing Amtrak maintenance work.
