TRAFFIC

LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough evening commute

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the train derailment in Queens.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Washington branch has resumed after two axles of a train derailed in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 12:19 p.m. from Penn Station at the Harold Interlocking, just west of Woodside.

There were roughly 500 passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.

Customers who were on board were safely moved to another train and taken to Penn Station. The train was re-railed and moved right around the beginning of the evening rush.

Regular eastbound service resumed with the 5:14 p.m. out of Penn Station, while westbound service resumed with the 5:23 p.m. departure from Port Washington.

Still, several trains were delayed or canceled leading up to service resuming.

Extra staff remains at Penn Station and Woodside, and commuters were advised to anticipate some residual delays.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlong island railroadlirrtrain derailmentNew York CityQueensWoodside
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News