MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WABC) --Weather was likely a factor in a massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.
Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, 3 tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.
Troopers posted this video of the scene on social media:
#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017
Interstate 91 south is shut down between exit 21 and exit 25. It's not clear yet when it will reopen.
The state police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.