WINTER STORM

Massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut shuts down highway

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Photo&#47;Connecticut State Police)</span></div>
MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WABC) --
Weather was likely a factor in a massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.

Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, 3 tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.

(Flip through the gallery above to see more photos of the crash scene)

Troopers posted this video of the scene on social media:

Interstate 91 south is shut down between exit 21 and exit 25. It's not clear yet when it will reopen.

The state police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.
