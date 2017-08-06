New York City's mayor wants to tax the wealthiest 1 percent of city residents to fund repairs and improvements to the beleaguered subway system.City officials say Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan would increase the top income tax rate from about 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent for married couples who make more than $1 million and individuals making more than $500,000.De Blasio plans to announce the proposal Monday. Officials say the tax would generate about $800 million annually. It must be approved by state lawmakers."Rather than sending the bill to working families and subway and bus riders already feeling the pressure of rising fares and bad service, we are asking the wealthiest in our city to chip in a little extra to help move or transit system into the 21st century," said the mayor.The proposal comes as the mayor and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo continue to squabble over who is responsible for paying for fixes to the nation's largest transit system.Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota said Sunday the agency needs short-term emergency funding now."The Mayor should partner with us and match the state funding now so we can turn the trains around," said Lhota. "There's no question we need a long-term funding stream, but emergency train repairs can't wait on what the state legislature may or may not do next year."Cuomo said the subway system is in crisis, calling for immediate action and a long-term modernization plan."The City should partner with us and match the State funding now so we can begin Chairman Lhota's overhaul plan immediately and move forward," said Cuomo. "We cannot ask New Yorkers to wait one year to start repairs."