An MTA worker died while on the job at 125th Street on the Lexington Avenue line early Tuesday morning.The MTA worker fell nine feet and hit his head while doing debris pickup.Transit Authority President Andy Byford said that the 23-year-old victim had been with the MTA just six months."Unfortunately, even though the emergency services worked really hard, they tried CPR, they really did try valiantly to save him, he unfortunately passed about an hour after that," Byford said. "So obviously our first thoughts are with him."From TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano: "This is a tragedy, not just for this young man and his family, but for the entire city. While everyone else was asleep, this young man was working in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work, or school, or wherever else they need to go to. We will be conducting an investigation to determine exactly what happened and assist the family in every way possible."Above ground as 4, 5 and 6 trains stopped running from 149th and 86th Street, hundreds packed onto the sidewalk and at moments overflowed into the street as they waited for shuttle buses.The MTA said they added 50 buses to help get commuters around during the shutdowns.The Transit Authority said it wanted to wait for the results of the investigation before speculating on what caused the worker to fall."The track is divided here, you've got an upper and lower level. At the moment I dont really want to speculate. All we know is that the crew that was working with him heard a shout and saw him lying face down on the lower level," Byford said."The railing is broke. You know, he's a big worker and the railing did break," said Tony Utano, TWU Local 100.Sources sent Eyewitness News a picture of the broken rail.----------