A new bill designed to crack down on hit and run drivers is up for a vote in the New York City Council Wednesday.The transportation committee will vote on the "hit and run alert system" bill.It would create an Amber Alert-type system that would let witnesses describe hit and run vehicles to police.The bill is named after DJ Jinx Paul, a popular radio DJ who was killed by a driver who fled the scene in Brooklyn last year.Statistics show that at least one person is killed each week in the city by drivers who keep going after the crash.