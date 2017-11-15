NEW YORK (WABC) --A new bill designed to crack down on hit and run drivers is up for a vote in the New York City Council Wednesday.
The transportation committee will vote on the "hit and run alert system" bill.
It would create an Amber Alert-type system that would let witnesses describe hit and run vehicles to police.
The bill is named after DJ Jinx Paul, a popular radio DJ who was killed by a driver who fled the scene in Brooklyn last year.
Statistics show that at least one person is killed each week in the city by drivers who keep going after the crash.
