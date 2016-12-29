Prohibited items

Other rules

Details about street closures, public transportation impact and and security measures for New York City's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration have been released.See the information below from the NYPD.Beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, Times Square will be closed to vehicular traffic. At approximately 11 a.m. attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in separate viewing sections. When one section reaches capacity, people will be directed to the next viewing section. As the evening progresses, revelers will continue to populate Times Square along Broadway and Seventh Avenue moving uptown from 43rd Street to Central Park.- Umbrellas- Backpacks- Large bags- Alcohol beverages- Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints- Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry to their original viewing areaAt approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:- Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th Streets- Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets- 46th and 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth AvenueAt approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:- Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets- Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets- 43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth AvenueBeginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenue will be closed to traffic.After 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, the remainder of the traffic closures will be instituted as crowd conditions warrant:- All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues- All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues- 48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues- Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th StreetsPeople are strongly advised to use public transportation. On-street parking will be extremely limited in the Midtown area. People should avoid all cross-town streets from 34th to 59th Streets, as well as Sixth and Eighth Avenues. The Department will continue its drunken driving enforcement on New Year's Eve through DWI patrols and checkpoints throughout the City.There will be no parking in the following areas from Saturday, December 31 at 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1:All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue;- West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets- West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets- Both side of 6th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets- Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets- 7th Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets- 9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets- West side of 10th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets- Both side of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets- East side of 11th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets- Both side of 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets- 34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue- 34th Street between 11th to 12th Avenues- 37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue- 38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue- 41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenue- 42nd Street between 5th and 9th Avenue- 43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue- 44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue- 45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue- 49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- Both side of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue- 52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue- 53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue- 57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue- 58th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue- 58th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue- 59th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue- 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus CircleBeginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, some subway access around Times Square will be closed. The following subway system changes should be noted:- Southbound and northbound N/R/W lines will bypass the 49th Street station beginning at noon, Saturday , December 31 until approximately 12:15 a.m., Sunday, January 1- The northbound IRT "#1" train will bypass the 50th Street station beginning at noon, Saturday, December 31 until approximately 12:15 a.m., Sunday, January 1