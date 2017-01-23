TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service suspended between NY Penn and Trenton, and NY Penn and Long Branch
Josh Einiger has the latest. (NJ Transit)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service is suspended in both directions between New York Penn Station and Trenton due to an Amtrak overhead wire problem.

Also, the North Jersey Coast Line is suspended in both directions between NY Penn and Long Branch due to an overhead wire problem near Linden.

PATH is accepting tickets and passes at NY 33rd, Newark Penn, and Hoboken stations.

NJ Transit tickets and passes are also being accepted by NJ Transit Buses system-wide.

New Jersey Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson provides and update.



PSE&G released a statement saying, "At about 2:36 p.m., wires came down onto the lines that provide power to NJ Transit trains in Linden. PSE&G personnel are on the scene and working with NJ Transit to determine how to safely remove the downed wires so that train service can be restored. An estimated restoration time is not immediately available."

For more information please visit: http://www.njtransit.com/
https://www.amtrak.com/

Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitHobokenNew York City
