NJ Transit service suspended between NY Penn and Trenton, and NY Penn and Long Branch

NEW YORK (WABC) --NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service is suspended in both directions between New York Penn Station and Trenton due to an Amtrak overhead wire problem.
Also, the North Jersey Coast Line is suspended in both directions between NY Penn and Long Branch due to an overhead wire problem near Linden.
PATH is accepting tickets and passes at NY 33rd, Newark Penn, and Hoboken stations.
NJ Transit tickets and passes are also being accepted by NJ Transit Buses system-wide.
PSE&G released a statement saying, "At about 2:36 p.m., wires came down onto the lines that provide power to NJ Transit trains in Linden. PSE&G personnel are on the scene and working with NJ Transit to determine how to safely remove the downed wires so that train service can be restored. An estimated restoration time is not immediately available."
