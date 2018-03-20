NEW YORK (WABC) --Another nor'easter will create dangerous traveling conditions whether by automobile, plane or train on Wednesday. Below is what we know about travel in the New York City area right now.
NEW YORK CITY
No changes to subway and bus services are planned, but riders should monitor for updates.
Alternate side parking rules are in effect.
NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry are providing normal service.
NJ TRANSIT
NJ TRANSIT is implementing its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 on its rail system for Wednesday. Cross-honoring will be in effect on NJ TRANSIT bus, private bus carriers, rail, light rail and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St. in New York.
A "Severe Weather Rail Schedule'' is a limited weekday rail schedule utilized during weather events or other emergency situations. The "Severe Weather Schedules'' were created last year for customers to clearly identify their travel options. These schedules can be found online and are also available in printed timetables.
Rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses.
All Access Link service will be suspended statewide for Wednesday.
Bus and light rail services are anticipated to operate regular weekday schedules as long as weather conditions permit. Light Rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses.
IMPORTANT: Due to the projected rapid snow accumulation in conjunction with possible local and county travel bans, there is the potential for all bus service - including bus service to/from PABT-- to be suspended before the start of the afternoon rush hour. Customers should closely monitor njtransit.com, My Transit alerts, social media and broadcast news reports for the latest status of the system.
For updated information, please visit njtransit.com.
LIRR
No service changes have been announced.
Please visit www.mta.info/lirr for updates.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North will operate a reduced weekday schedule with some combined/canceled trains during the peak periods.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly during the day, making travel extremely difficult or even impossible. Metro-North plans to further reduce its service to hourly to ensure customer safety during the storm.
Customers should anticipate delays due to the effects of the winter storm throughout our service territory.
Metro-North may be forced to suspend service with little advance notice. Hudson Rail Link may also be suspended as conditions worsen.
Please continue to monitor http://www.mta.info/mnr or Metro-North's social media for updates.
AMTRAK
Amtrak will operate a modified service on Wednesday, March 21, due to inclement weather. Full scheduled service will be restored pending improved conditions.
Modified service for Wednesday, March 21 includes:
Cardinal Service (New York - Chicago): 50 and 51 will not operate between Indianapolis and New York Penn Station
Carolinian Service (New York - Charlotte): 79 and 80 will not operate between Raleigh and New York Penn Station
Northeast Regional Service:
171 will not operate between Roanoke, Va. and New York Penn Station
84, 94 and 176 will each terminate at New York Penn Station
Palmetto Service (New York - Miami): 89 will not operate between Washington, D.C. and Savannah, Ga.
Canceled service for Wednesday, March 21 includes:
Acela Express Service (Washington, D.C. - New York - Boston): 2103, 2107, 2155, 2117, 2159, 2121, 2163, 2165, 2167, 2119, 2171, 2173, 2175, 2154, 2104, 2158, 2160, 2110, 2164, 2166, 2168, 2170, 2172, 2122, 2124, 2126, 2128
Northeast Regional Service: (Washington, D.C. - New York - Boston): 151,141, 93, 85, 173, 129, 193, 137,175, 187, 177, 179, 190, 170, 130, 172, 182, 184, 148, 178, 196, 138, 186
(Boston - Newport News, Va.): 66, 67
Capitol Limited Service (Chicago - Washington, D.C.): 29, 30
Crescent Service (New York - New Orleans): 19, 20
Empire Service (New York - Albany): 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243
Keystone Service (Harrisburg - New York): 609, 647, 651, 639, 642, 646, 656, 620
Palmetto Service (New York - Miami): 90
Pennsylvanian Service (New York - Pittsburgh): 42, 43
Silver Meteor Service (New York - Miami): 97, 98
Silver Star Service (New York - Miami): 91, 92
Vermonter (St. Albans - Washington, D.C.): 55, 56
Downeaster (Boston - Portland - Brunswick) and Amtrak Shuttle Service (New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass.,) will continue to operate as scheduled.
Please visit Amtrak.com/alert/nec-storm-adjusments.html to get updates.
AIR TRAVEL
Expect delays and cancellations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.
