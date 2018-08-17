NEW YORK (WABC) --When a winter storm approaches, everyone should prepare for worst case scenarios.
Here are some official tips on what you may need:
- Flashlight and extra batteries.
- Battery-powered portable radio or NOAA Weather Radio to receive emergency information.
- 7 to 10 days' supply of food. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best. Also stock an emergency supply of bottled water. The recommended amount is one gallon per person per day for 7 to 10 days.
- A one-week supply of essential medicines and baby items.
- First aid kit and supplies.
- Extra blankets and sleeping bags.
- Fire extinguisher and smoke detector - test regularly to ensure they are working properly.
Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:
DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:
American Red Cross - Winter Storm Preparedness
Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness
CONNECTICUT:
CT Emergency Preparedness Guide
Bridgeport Storm Information
Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness
New Haven Emergency Services
City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness
City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness
LONG ISLAND:
Nassau Co Emergency Management
Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)
Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness
NEW YORK CITY:
NYC OEM Winter Weather Preparedness
NEW YORK STATE:
NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Svcs (DHSES) - Winter Safety Tips
NEW JERSEY:
State of New Jersey Info
Bergen Co Emergency Preparedness
Essex Co Emergency Preparedness
Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness
Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness
Middlesex County main site
Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness
Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness
Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness
Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness
Sussex Co Emergency Preparedness
Union Co Emergency Preparedness
Warren Co Emergency Preparedness
NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:
Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness
Orange Co Emergency Management
Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness
Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness
Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness
Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness
Westchester Co Snow Guide
REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Long Island Railroad
Metro-North Railroad
NYC Ferry Services
New Jersey Transit
Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)
UTILITIES
Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com
Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com
PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com
Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org
National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com
NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com
NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com
Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com
ALERTING SERVICES:
New York State
NYS Text Message Alerts
MTA Text Message Alerts
Dutchess Co Text Message Alerts
Rockland Co Text Message Alerts
New York City
Notify NYC
New Jersey
NJ Transit Text Message Alerts
Sussex Co Reverse 911 Alerts
Connecticut
CT Text Alert Messages
Federal Government
Ready.gov Winter Weather Preparedness
US Centers for Disease Control Winter Weather Planning Resources
MOBILE APPS AND OTHER WEBSITES
FEMA Mobile Apps
National Weather Service Mobile Website
NYS iAlertz App (iPhone/iPad)
CodeRED Emergency Alert App
American Red Cross Mobile Apps
American Red Cross Safe and Well Report
AccuWeather Mobile Apps
TWITTER:
Notify NYC
NYS Dept of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
CT Dept of Emergency Mgmt and Homeland Security
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
NYCT Bus Service
NJ Transit
Long Island Railroad
Metro-North Railroad
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
National Weather Svc - Upton LI
National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ
National Weather Svc - Albany NY
National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY