When a winter storm approaches, everyone should prepare for worst case scenarios.Here are some official tips on what you may need:- Flashlight and extra batteries.- Battery-powered portable radio or NOAA Weather Radio to receive emergency information.- 7 to 10 days' supply of food. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best. Also stock an emergency supply of bottled water. The recommended amount is one gallon per person per day for 7 to 10 days.- A one-week supply of essential medicines and baby items.- First aid kit and supplies.- Extra blankets and sleeping bags.- Fire extinguisher and smoke detector - test regularly to ensure they are working properly.Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during the winter storm:Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com