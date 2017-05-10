TRAFFIC

NYC Council considering signal changes at city's most dangerous intersections

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Council is expected to pass two bills Wednesday aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

One proposal would call on the Department of Transportation to study the city's most dangerous intersections.

The second would ask the DOT to decide whether they should implement the 'Barnes Dance' at those locations.

The 'Barnes Dance' or the 'pedestrian scramble', is when traffic comes to a complete four-way stop, and pedestrians can cross in all directions for 25 seconds.

Lawmakers say it has already been a success at some intersections throughout the city.

"In the few areas that we have implemented the Barnes Dance in the city, crashes have been going down," Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said.

The Barnes Dance is named after traffic engineer Henry Barnes.

The story goes people were so happy when it was first installed they danced in the street.
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrianstrafficnew york city councilvision zeroNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NYC considering 'Barnes Dance' at 25 intersections
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off 9-year-old girl
Extensive subway delays following power problems in Brooklyn
LIRR service resumes after major delays, cancellations
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey in midst of Russia investigation
Memorandum on why Comey was fired
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
Funeral services for mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Man stabbed and slashed during robbery in Queens
Body found floating in water at Central Park reservoir
Show More
Exclusive: Man speaks after NJ leaders call his rant 'hate speech'
Matt Harvey apologizes for missing game, 3-game suspension
Brazen daylight robbery attempt caught on camera in the Bronx
Con Ed working to contain oil spill in East River
Staten Island therapist accused of abusing young girls
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos